Charlton Athletic will be backed by over 1,300 fans away at Lincoln City today.

Charlton Athletic are taking a strong following with them to the NNER Stadium (see tweet below).

More than 1,300 Addicks will be making the journey to the LNER Stadium tomorrow 👏 Tickets WILL be available on the day for those who want to join them. See you up there! 🔴⚪ #cafc | https://t.co/f36HsGurv4 pic.twitter.com/zWsIsuXIrT — Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) October 15, 2021

The number could also rise with travelling supporters able to buy tickets on the day as well.

Nigel Adkins’ side are back in action after the international break and will be eager to build on their away win at Fleetwood Town last time out in the league.

Charlton go into the game this afternoon with a spring in their step having also beaten Southampton Under-21s 4-1 in the Papa John’s Trophy last week.

It hasn’t been the best start to the season for the London club but their supporters are still sticking behind them.

A win today could see them rise out of the relegation zone.

Here is what the Charlton fans have been saying on Twitter about their decent away following-

