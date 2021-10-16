Burton Albion suffered a somewhat inconsistent and indifferent season last time out in League One. This season is seeing them fare better.

Burton Albion are looking a more powerful outfit under Jimmy Floyd-Hasselbaink this time around. The inconsistencies are still there but they also have steel.

Before yesterday evening’s home game against Morecambe, the Brewers sat just a win outside the play-offs on 16 points.

It was a game at the Pirelli Stadium where the Brewers took early control. This came despite going behind courtesy of Liam Gibson (3′), the left-back giving the Shrimps the lead.

Two quick-fire goals from Thomas O’Connor (6′) and Conor Shaughnessey (14′) saw Hasselbaink’s men hit the front – a lead they held until half-time.

Early in the second half, the home side extended their lead when O’Connor (49′) struck again, making it 3-1. The score stayed that way before the Shrimps grabbed a late second goal through Cole Skelton (90+3′) – the Brewers running out worthy winners.

Here are three Burton Albion players who shone in last night’s victory against a well-beaten Morecambe side.

Thomas O’Connor – WhoScored rating 9.68

O’Connor helped Burton stamp their authority on the game with a solid performance that anchored the Bremwers’ midfield. His two goals will always be the deadline figures, but his game was much more than that,

He got forward a lot, fashioning five shots at goal as well as being highly accurate (85%) with his distribution. O’Connor completed 22 of his 26 pass attempts, four of these being key passes that presented chances for teammates.

Johnny Smith – WhoScored rating 7.48

Smith weighed in with an assist last night for O’Connor’s second goal in Burton’s victory. However, his performance was much more than that.

The winger was highly accurate (80%), 16 of his 20 passes finding their intended target. One of these was a key pass and presented a teammate with a chance. Helping out defensive,y, he also completed four tackles.

Conor Shaughnessy – WhoScored rating 7.39

The former Leeds United youngster is beginning to shine a little – his goal tonight his second of the season. He showed promise last season with League Two Rochdale and is beginning to add to that now with Burton.

Last night against Morecambe he saw a lot of ball (4.5%) but was not accurate (42%) with his distribution, completing just 14 of his 33 passes.

However, he was strong defensively, winning five headers of those headed balls that he contested. This came alongside two clearances and an interception.

Data derived from the Burton Albion v Morecambe match profile on the WhoScored.com website.