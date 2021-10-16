Birmingham City fans have not had much to cheer about the past few seasons. Last season was a slog, the Blues fighting a relegation battle at times.

Birmingham City fans eventually saw their side end 18th on 52 points – nine points safe from relegation. It was a long haul of a season.

It’s started out that way this season. Four losses in their last five games, saw the Midlanders in an unhappy 16th place ahead of last night’s game against local rivals West Brom.

It was a game that was always going to be a tight affair, that is the way with local derby games. It proved to be just that in a close-fought opening 45 minutes – both sides not being able to score.

In truth, the second half was pretty much the same for vast spells. Ivan Sunjic clipped the bar for Birmingham but it was Karlan Grant (75′) who broke the deadlock to give the Baggies the lead, rifling in from just outside the box. It gave West Brom a 1-0 lead which they held to the final whistle.

Here are three Birmingham City players who let Lee Bowyer down in a narrow loss vs West Brom.

Scott Hogan – WhoScored rating 5.72

It wasn’t the best of displays from Scott Hogan against West Brom. It was a game that he struggled to get into before being eventually subbed off on 78 minutes.

He was highly accurate (89%) but at low volume, only completing 8 of his 9 pass attempts in a game that passed him by. He will want to improve on this next time out for Lee Bowyer’s side.

Marc Roberts -WhoScored rating 6.19

Playing in the heart of the Birmingham defence, Marc Roberts was another Blues player who failed to shine in a dour display. Despite seeing a lot of the ball (3.1%) and taking a lot of touches (44), his passing lacked accuracy (39%).

Despite the high number of touches, Roberts only made 7 accurate passes in the whole of the game, although two were key passes setting up teammate chances. It is a case of back to the drawing board for the 31-year-old.

Tahith Chong – WhoScored rating 6.29

Talented Manchester United youngster Chong failed to live up to his precocious talent against a very rugged West Brom outfit.

His passing lacked accuracy (58%) and he was another Blues player with a low-volume passing game that saw him complete just 7 of his 12 pass attempts – one presenting a teammate with a chance.

Like a lot of Birmingham City players, Chong did not have the best of evenings yesterday in that narrow loss at The Hawthorns.

Data derived from the West Brom vs Birmingham City match profile on the WhoScored website.