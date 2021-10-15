Middlesbrough have started the season with mixed fortunes so far and will be looking to bounce back from defeat last time out against Hull City.

Middlesbrough sit in 15th place in the Championship table with three wins, three draws and five defeats after 11 games played. They have been inconsistent in recent weeks, beating an in-form Sheffield United side 2-0 at home before succumbing to a 2-0 away defeat to then-bottom three side Hull.

To make matters worse, Middlesbrough are enduring a difficult period in terms of personnel too. A number of injuries have accumulated meaning they are very short of numbers at the back.

Defenders Anfernee Dijksteel, Darnell Fisher, Dael Fry, Grant Hall, and Marc Bola are out injured, whilst Lee Peltier will serve a one-match ban after picking up five yellow cards.

Further up the pitch there are fitness concerns surrounding striker Andraz Sporar and Paddy McNair after their international outings.

Sammy Ameobi and Marcus Browne are long-term absentees.

Here is how we predict Middlesbrough to line up against Peterborough United tomorrow:

GK – Joe Lumley

RB – Jonny Howson

CB – Paddy McNair

CB – Sol Bamba

LB – Williams Kokolo

CDM – James Lea Siliki

CM – Martin Payero

CM – Matt Crooks

RW – Marcus Tavernier

ST – Andraz Sporar

LW – Duncan Watmore

Middlesbrough have opted for a 3-5-2 formation in recent weeks with mixed success. Sporar and Watmore look to have created a solid partnership up top and I expect this to continue, whilst Crooks will likely keep his place in midfield, and will likely not drop into centre-back.