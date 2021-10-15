Sunderland boss Lee Johnson has opened up on the “really difficult” situation regarding Corry Evans’ absence as he struggles with a calf problem.

Evans, who joined Sunderland on a free transfer in the summer, is set to face another three weeks on the sidelines through a calf injury.

The former Blackburn Rovers man has managed seven appearances across all competitions for the Black Cats, but injury has seen his action limited.

Now, with Sunderland preparing for their tie against Gillingham, manager Lee Johnson has provided a fresh insight into the Northern Irishman’s situation.

As quoted by the Northern Echo, Johnson said that the club are remaining cautious to avoid the problem reappearing later in the season.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“Evans is a tricky one.

“On the physio bed, he appears well but I’m holding him back at the moment because I believe, and so do the medics, that the calf is probably closer to the three weeks which is what he’s done. He had a grade two B tear of the calf.

“But he’s presenting well, which is a good sign. But at the same time we want him fit over the course of the season.

“It’s really difficult. We wouldn’t have got Corry Evans day one of pre-season because there was too many Championship clubs interested in him, so we had to stand in the queue.

“Obviously in doing that, it’s hard to train on your own like a team would train. He did work hard and he did put the work in but it’s not the same.”

In his absence…

With Evans set to miss out, it gives Sunderland’s other midfield options the chance to stake their claim for a consistent starting spot once more.

While the club captain sat out, it was mainly Dan Neil who partnered Luke O’Nien in the middle of the park. Elliot Embleton dropped into a slightly deeper role vs AFC Wimbledon, but he has mainly impressed in attacking midfield.

Aiden McGeady has donned the captain’s armband on Evans’ absence and he looks set to return this weekend, so he could lead Sunderland out once more.

The Black Cats will be determined to bounce back from their 4-0 loss to Portsmouth before the break, so it will be interesting to see how the tie pans out.