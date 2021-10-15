Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic has confirmed the Blades will be without Sander Berge another 10 days or so after a fresh injury setback.

Berge, 23, last featured in Sheffield United’s 2-2 draw with Preston North End midway through last month.

He picked up a hamstring injury in the warm-up of the Blades’ clash with Hull City, dropping out of the starting XI before Slavisa Jokanovic’s side secured a 3-1 victory.

Now, ahead of their clash with Stoke City, the Sheffield United boss has provided a fresh update on Berge’s recovery.

As quoted by The Star, Jokanovic confirmed that the Norwegian midfielder will not be available against the Potters. He stated that Berge could sit for the next 10 days or so.

If so, he could also be forced to watch on from the sidelines against Millwall and Barnsley before a potential return towards the end of the month. Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“Sander won’t be available.

“He needs more time. He stopped and started and then stopped again. It will be around 10 days out I think.

“He won’t be available for the next game.”

Who will feature in his place?

Since Berge has been absent, James Norwood and John Fleck have been the go-to midfield partnership, so it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see them feature once again.

Conor Hourihane is another option, though he has found most of his appearances have come off the bench since arriving at Bramall Lane.

After back-to-back defeats, Sheffield United will be determined to make a return to winning ways as they look to bounce back from a shaky start to life back in the Championship.