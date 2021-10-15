Fulham boss Marco Silva has confirmed club captain Tom Cairney is set to be involved in this weekend’s clash with QPR after a lengthy absence.

Cairney, 30, has been forced to watch Fulham from the sidelines in 2021, with a continuing knee issue keeping him out.

The creative midfielder has been working hard to get back to full fitness and it emerged during the international break that he had made his return to training.

Now, with an intriguing tie against Fulham around the corner, manager Marco Silva has provided a positive update on the Scottish midfielder’s situation.

As quoted by West London Sport, Fulham boss Silva confirmed that Cairney will be involved in the tie against Mark Warburton’s side.

He revealed that the long-term absentee is ready for a return to action, adding that it is nice to see him smiling as he closes in on his return to competitive football. Here’s what Silva had to say:

“Tom Cairney will be involved.

“He’s ready. He needs some physical conditioning, but it’s good to see him with a smile on his face.”

With what will hopefully be an entertaining tie on the horizon, it awaits to be seen how much action Cairney gets, if any at all.

Fulham will be determined to ensure the former Blackburn Rovers and Hull City man doesn’t suffer a recurrence, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him eased in with some substitute appearances before coming back into the starting XI.

Competition for a starting spot

Bobby Reid has been Silva’s go-to man in attacking midfield in recent weeks, while currently sidelined prodigy Fabio Carvalho also impressed in the role before picking up an injury.

Cairney can of course operate as a deeper-lying playmaker if needs be too. Harrison Reed and Jean Michael Seri have partnered each other in midfield, while Josh ONomah and Domingos Quina are also options.