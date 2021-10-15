Middlesbrough are set to be without a number of several defenders for the visit of Peterborough United tomorrow.

Middlesbrough have six defenders sidelined through injury and suspension and will have to play players out of position or look to their academy setup as a means of plugging some gaps.

Right-backs Anfernee Dijksteel and Darnell Fisher are long-term absentees, whilst Lee Peltier is set to serve a one-match ban after accumulating five yellow cards. At centre-back Dael Fry and Grant Hall are set to miss a number of weeks, and left-back Marc Bola is also on the treatment table.

Jonny Howson has played right-back for the club before, whilst Paddy McNair will likely play centre-back alongside the only fit centre-back Sol Bamba. At left-back it is possible either Marcus Tavernier or Isaiah Jones will be deployed there.

However, Teesside Live journalist Craig Johns outlined his predicted XI for Boro’s upcoming fixture, opting for a 3-5-2 formation.

Although there aren’t so many issues with the majority of the forward positions, the defence is a problem area. Johns predicts that McNair will line up with Bamba and Matt Crooks in a back three, with Tavernier and Jones used as wing-backs on either side.

The inclusion of Crooks is a bold prediction. The 27-year-old is Middlesbrough’s joint top scorer this season and has started every single one of the club’s league games as a number 10.

He has played at centre-back in the past, most notably during his time at Huddersfield Town, but he has been utilised further forwards every season since.

Thoughts

It seems very unlikely that manager Neil Warnock would bring Crooks into a back three. He has been one of the club’s standout performers so far in a topsy-turvy campaign and to remove him from his tried and tested position into defence seems a misstep.

It is more likely Boro would utilise a back four with McNair partnering Bamba, with Howson at right-back and youngster Williams Kokolo at left-back, or Tavernier or Jones.