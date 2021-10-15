Fulham boss Marco Silva has provided updates on Nathaniel Chalobah, Fabio Carvalho, Kenny Tete and Terrence Kongolo ahead of their weekend clash v QPR.

Fulham host QPR tomorrow lunchtime in a top-six clash in the Championship.

It promises to be an entertaining affair between 5th-place Fulham and 6th-place QPR, and speaking to The Athletic’s Peter Rutzler, Silva has shared the latest on his injured players.

Chalobah is available for selection after missing the last two with a hamstring injury, but Carvalho, Terrence Kongolo and Tete remain sidelined:

Rest of Silva's #FFC team news sees Chalobah available after a hamstring issue, but Carvalho and Tete are not yet ready to return. Kongolo to play for U23s to build minutes. — Peter Rutzler (@peterrutzler) October 15, 2021

Carvalho has been a huge miss for Fulham of late. The youngster started the season in blistering form bu has since been ruled out with a foot injury, and Silva told Rutzler of his fitness situation:

“(He’s) training + doing well. Maybe next week we will have him back as well.”

Elsewhere, Kongolo has been sidelined since the end of last season with a knee injury. The Dutchman has been through injury hell since joining the club, which limited him to just one Premier League appearance last season.

He was recently in training with Fulham’s development side but for another brief injury scare, though Silva has provided this update on him?

“He’s getting better. He will play for U23s (today) to get more minutes.”

The visit of QPR tomorrow lunchtime will be a huge test of Fulham’s promotion credentials – they’ve definitely shown signs of improvement under Silva but there remains a lot of inconsistencies in the side.

QPR have had an equally impressive start to the campaign and went into the international break on the back of successive Championship wins, and so they’ll head to Craven Cottage full of confidence.

The game kicks off at 12:30pm on Saturday.