Ipswich Town have confirmed the addition of Peter Reid to their coaching team, with manager Paul Cook moving to heap praise on the former Sunderland boss.

Reid, 65, has linked up with Ipswich Town’s coaching team.

He joins the Tractor Boys on what is described as a “consultancy basis” as Paul Cook looks to further strengthen his backroom team at Portman Road.

Cook and Reid are already familiar with each other having worked together at Wigan Athletic, so it will be interesting to see if he can have a positive impact on proceedings as Ipswich Town look to turn around their poor start to the season and push for promotion.

Reid’s arrival was confirmed on the club’s official website, with Tractor Boys boss Cook opening up on his addition.

The Ipswich boss moved to heap praise on the former Sunderland boss, stating that his arrival is not only good for him but good for the club as a whole. Here’s what he had to say on Reid’s arrival.

“I worked with Peter for three years at Wigan.

“He’s a great guy. In the footballing world, you’ll rarely find someone who is as respected as Peter Reid, not just as a footballer but also what he’s done as a manager.

“Peter coming in is great, not just for me, but the other coaching staff and the Club itself. Having people with that amount of experience at a football club can only be good.”

When will Reid start?

Reid also spoke upon the confirmation of his arrival, expressing his desire to help wherever possible.

He has been in at recent Ipswich games and states that his involvement starts with the club’s midweek clash with Portsmouth next week.

The former manager has a vast amount of experience in management, so he should be a helpful addition to Cook’s team. He took charge of a hefty 175 games while with Sunderland, also spending time with Leeds United, Coventry City, Plymouth Argyle and more.

Up next

Cambridge United await Cook and co first. It remains to be seen if they can continue their recent revival with a victory against Mark Bonner’s side.

Three points could put them as high as 8th, which would be a significant jump as they look to recover from a poor start to the season.