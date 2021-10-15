Fleetwood Town prodigy James Hill is in no rush to discuss a new contract, insisting he wants to stay focused on on-pitch matters.

The 2020/21 campaign saw James Hill consolidate his place in Fleetwood Town’s starting XI.

Hill, 19, has already notched up 48 senior appearances for the Cod Army, earning international recognition and attracting interest from the Premier League.

As his stock grows, questions surrounding his future with Fleetwood have emerged, with his deal expiring in 2022.

Now, the talented defender has opened up on his contract situation at Highbury Stadium.

As quoted by the Blackpool Gazette, Hill stated that there is no rush to get a contract sorted, saying he would rather focus on on-pitch matters.

Here’s what he had to say:

“I don’t really focus on contracts or anything else.

“I do leave that to the other people, on the outside, that deal with that stuff.

“It’s a long season and I honestly don’t think it’s the time to rush. For me, I just need to concentrate on my football and the rest will take care of itself. If I keep performing, then the contracts and the rest of the stuff come with it.

“I’m still enjoying it now and I’m going to keep going and see where it all takes me.”

Failed bids from Premier League sides

During the summer transfer window, it was claimed that Premier League duo Burnley and Southampton had seen offers rejected for Hill.

The top-flight pair weren’t the only ones keen, with Scottish Premiership title holders Rangers also rumoured to have had a bid turned down.

International recognition

Hill’s performances for Fleetwood Town have seen him emerge on the radar of the England youth setup. As a result, he was handed a first call-up in September, making his debut against Romania U20s.

He earned a call-up to the Young Lions once again for the most recent international break. Hill started in the 1-1 draw with Italy U20s and scored off the bench in the 5-0 win over the Czech Republic youngsters.