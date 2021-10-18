Bournemouth have enjoyed a very successful season so far under Scott Parker, and remain top of the Championship table.

Here we look at Bournemouth’s top five performers so far this season, as per whoscored.com

5. Jordan Zemura 7.05

The young full-back broke into the Bournemouth side this season and has only continued to repay the faith Parker has in him.

It could be argued he has been lucky with a shortage of players available in his position, but there is no doubt that he deserves to be on this list.

4. Ryan Christie 7.11

Christie moved from Celtic, in the summer and has only made five starts since signing. However in the little appearances he has made, he’s already made three assists as well as a Man of the Match award.

Christie has played out on the wing and centrally for Parker, and is still dropping strong performances. So far he’s looking like a great signing for the Cherries.

3. Jaidon Anthony 7.11

Anthony is another player who really could’ve been a risk for Parker, but also another player who has repaid the faith that has been put into him.

The winger has two goals and three assists in 11 games for the Championship side and at only 21-years-old, he’s looking like a real hot prospect for Bournemouth.

2. Phillip Billing 7.22

Billing is playing a much more free role than he was playing when he first joined Bournemouth, and it seems to be paying off. He’s scored five goals in 10 games and really taken some pressure off the attackers to score all the goals.

Billing has thrived under Parker and despite it looking like he might’ve got a move away, he seems to now be putting in 100% and really enjoying his football on the south coast.

1. Dominic Solanke 7.32

The impact of the midfield can’t go unnoticed to Solanke’s success this season. Solanke has scored seven goals in 11 games for the Cherries and is looking a lot more like the striker everyone thought he could be.

If the 24-year-old keeps scoring like he is then there is no reason why he can’t step up and do it in the Premier League, whether that be for Bournemouth or another side.