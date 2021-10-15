Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson has revealed he open to penning a new deal at the City Ground amid recent transfer speculation.

Johnson, 20, thoroughly impressed while on loan away from Nottingham Forest last season.

The Welsh talent managed 13 goals and 14 assists in 48 outings while with Lincoln City, unsurprisingly attracting interest from other clubs. Brentford, Burnley and Barnsley were among a number of sides said to be keen, including multiple other Premier League teams.

However, Johnson ended up remaining with Nottingham Forest. Now, with his contract expiring in 2023, the attacker has opened up on the situation.

As quoted by Nottinghamshire Live, Johnson has spoken of his “dream” of playing for Forest’s first-team, adding that he would be more than happy to put pen to paper on a new deal.

He also opened up on some of the summer speculation, saying:

“I’ve been really happy here so far.

“I’ve been here since the age of eight. Playing for Forest has always been my dream, so it’s been really nice to play for them.

“It would be nice to stay here. But at the minute, I’m just focusing on the next game, because it has been a tough start to the season – everyone knows that.

“If we keep winning games, I think the rest will sort itself out.

“At times, it is nice to hear [about other interest], but I was just focused on coming back to Forest in the summer.

“I didn’t have that long off because of the play-offs, so I didn’t really have much time to think about what was happening because I was back at Forest before I knew it. I think that kind of helped.”

Full focus on Forest

Johnson’s words should put supporters at ease somewhat, with Johnson determined to help turn around Nottingham Forest’s poor start to the campaign.

The attacking midfielder has been a mainstay in the starting XI since returning from his Lincoln loan, playing 11 times in the Championship. He has managed two goals and three assists in the process, putting in a string of impressive performances since Steve Cooper’s arrival.

It remains to be seen if the relevant parties can come to an agreement over a deal, with Johnson committed to the task at hand with Forest.