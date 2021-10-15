Blackburn Rovers’ summer signing Tayo Edun has revealed that there was interest from other clubs before he sealed his move to Ewood Park.

Edun, 23, switched Lincolnshire for Lancashire in the summer, joining Blackburn Rovers from Lincoln City on transfer deadline day.

His move came after a strong year-and-a-half-long stint with the Imps, in which he netted three goals and laid on nine assists in 63 games.

However, Edun has now revealed that Blackburn were not the only side to show interest in his services during the summer transfer window.

As quoted by Lancs Live, the former Fulham youngster revealed that he wasn’t “desperate” for a summer move, but there was interest from other clubs prior to his Ewood Park switch.

Here’s what the versatile ace had to say:

“There was some interest throughout the window, not that I was desperate for it to happen but there was always the possibility that if the right option came about.

“[Rovers] came pretty late in the window. It was a bit of a surprise initially but things moved quickly from there.”

Other clubs said keen

Luton Town and Peterborough United were both mentioned as potential suitors during the summer transfer window.

However, Posh withdrew their bid for Edun and the Hatters’ interest failed to materialise, paving the way for Blackburn Rovers to swoop in for a deal.

Blackburn Rovers spell so far

Since linking up with Tony Mowbray’s side, the London-born utility man has made three appearances for Rovers, all of which have come as a substitute.

He has already displayed his versatility, featuring in left-midfield and defensive midfield. It awaits to be seen if he can break into Blackburn’s starting XI, with some strong competition for a spot in Mowbray’s side.