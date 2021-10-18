Doncaster Rovers have suffered a poor start to the 2021/22 campaign and after losing their manager Darren Moore, it seems they have struggled to return to the promotion form they once showed.

Here we will look at Doncaster Rovers’ top five performers so far this season according to WhoScored…

5) Pontus Dahlberg 6.58

The Swedish goalkeeper joined Doncaster in the summer on a season-long loan from Premier League club Watford. He’s only kept two clean sheets so far and conceded 18 goals, however some of his performances have been promising.

4) Tom Anderson 6.64

Anderson has featured over 100 times for Doncaster since joining permanently in 2018 and the 6’4″ defender has struggled to find much consistency so far this year.

3) Ethan Galbraith 6.65

The 20-year-old Manchester United youngster joined Richie Wellens’ side on loan last summer. The central midfielder looks a real prospect in League One and has been one of Rovers’ standout players so far.

2) Ben Close 6.75

The former Pompey midfielder has played in every league game for Doncaster Rovers this season and he got the assist for Tommy Rowe’s goal in their win against Morecambe earlier this campaign.

1) Tommy Rowe 6.76

The 33-year-old left back has been a shining light in what has been a torrid start for the Rovers. He has picked up three goals from defence this season and has picked up a Man of the Match award too. If Doncaster want to survive this year, they will need Rowe to maintain this sort of form.