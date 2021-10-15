QPR talisman Lyndon Dykes has been tipped for a £10m+ move to the Premier League by Rangers legend Barry Ferguson.

Dykes, 26, has emerged as a key player for QPR since signing from Livingston last summer.

He managed 12 goals and five assists in 42 Championship outings last season and has started this campaign with four goals and two assists in nine league appearances.

Not only that, but Dykes has also started to make an impact on the international stage. After a little over a year since his debut, Dykes has already played 20 times for Scotland, notching up six goals – four of which have come in his last four games.

Now, amid his impressive performances for Mark Warburton’s Rs and Steve Clarke’s Tartan Army, Dykes has been tipped for a move to the Premier League.

In his column for the Daily Record, former Rangers and Scotland midfielder Barry Ferguson has tipped the forward for a £10m+ move to the top flight next season. Here’s what he had to say:

“The chances are he’ll end up in the Premier League next season having been bought for more than £10m.,” he said. “Because that’s the kind of money strikers go for down south when they’re doing what Dykes has been doing over the last 12 months.”

Previous speculation

Prior to the summer transfer window, Dykes was said to be attracting top-flight interest.

West Brom and Fulham, who were still in the Premier League at the time, were said to be keeping tabs on the QPR star, while Burnley were also linked (TEAMtalk). However, the summer window passed and the rumours failed to develop into anything further.

Interest inbound?

Given his form for both QPR and Scotland, it certainly wouldn’t come as a surprise to see Dykes linked with a move away in the coming months.

However, with QPR hoping to push for the top-six and Scotland eyeing World Cup qualification, Dykes’ focus will be fully on current matters.