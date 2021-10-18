Burton Albion fans have enjoyed an emphatic start to their first full campaign with Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink at the helm again.

After beginning the 20/21 campaign under player/manager Jake Buxton the Brewers soon looked doomed and destined for the drop before the re-appointment of Dutch manager Hasselbaink.

Here we will look at the top five performers so far this season according to WhoScored…

5) Ben Garratt 6.88

The 27-year-old goalkeeper signed for Burton in 2019 and this season has been outstanding for the Brewers. He has three Man of the Match awards so far and has put on outstanding displays keeping the likes of Sunderland at bay in a 1-0 win.

4) Thomas O’Connor 6.89

O’Connor graduated from Southampton’s academy and after two loan spells to fellow League One clubs, he signed for Burton last summer. The midfielder has only featured seven times for Burton but chipped in with a goal earlier this season in the 2-1 win over Portsmouth.

3) Lucas Akins 6.90

As expected, the Burton legend features highly on this list. The versatile attacker has played everywhere on the pitch since joining Burton back in 2014 and he is on course to reach 300 appearances very soon.

2) Ryan Leak 6.99

The Burton-born defender permanently joined his hometown team after a loan spell in Spain. Leak has proven a key part of Burton’s defence and impressed fans with his unrivalled ability.

1) Thomas Hamer 7.02

The 21-year-old defender has featured heavily for Burton this season, mainly at right-back but he has shown his worth in a more central role in defence as well. He has one assist to his name in the league so far and has shown he has a bright career ahead of him.