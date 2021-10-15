Luton Town boss Nathan Jones has revealed he tried to sign Jed Wallace during his time at Brighton and Hove Albion.

Jones, who was with Brighton and Hove Albion from July 2013 to January 2016, has revealed his admiration for the 27-year-old ahead of Luton Town’s clash with Millwall this weekend.

Wallace has since gone on to join Millwall, becoming a key player for the Lions during his loan spells before signing permanently in 2017.

However, if Jones had had his way back in the day, his situation could have panned out differently.

As quoted by London News Online, Jones stated that Wallace has been one of Millwall’s best players for “a number of years”.

He went on to pick out his best qualities before revealing his previous interest in the Lions’ key attacker. Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“Jed has probably been Millwall’s best player for a number of years now.

“Bundle of energy, has real good quality and I tried to sign him when I was at Brighton.

“I watched him at Portsmouth on numerous occasions, always did well in a wide role and always had great energy.”

Becoming a Millwall favourite

Given just how important Wallace has been for Millwall over the past few years, Jones’ admiration is more than justified.

The former Wolves ace has played a hefty 232 times for the Lions since joining. In the process, he has chipped in with 40 goals and 32 assists. He has already managed four goals and four assists this season having played 10 Championship games.

Saturday’s clash

Jones and Luton Town will be hoping they can keep Wallace quiet as they look to bring an end to Millwall’s seven-game undefeated run.

Heading into the tie, the Hatters sit in 13th, while Gary Rowett’s side occupy 11th. A win for Luton would see them jump their opponents and could put them within touching distance of the top six, while Millwall could move within one spot of the play-off places with three points.