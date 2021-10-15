Doncaster Rovers have confirmed the departure of AJ Greaves, who has sealed a loan move to Redditch United.

Greaves, 20, is the latest Doncaster Rovers youngster to depart on loan in a bid for more senior game time.

Despite the fact the transfer window is closed, EFL clubs are still allowed to do business with non-league sides.

It gives clubs the chance to send young talents to lower league clubs on temporary deals to give them the chance to pick up more senior game time, which is exactly what Doncaster Rovers have done.

Rovers confirmed Greaves’ departure on Friday morning, with a youth loan to Redditch United sealed.

The Doncaster youngster, who can play in central midfield, defensive midfield or right-back, links up with the Southern Premier League Central Division in a bid to get more minutes, having made only three appearances so far this season.

It isn’t the first time Greaves has left Doncaster on loan. He previously spent time with Gainsborough Trinity, spending time with them at the start of the 2020/21 season.

Greaves’ senior experience so far

As well as spending time with Gainsborough, Greaves has also picked up action for Doncaster’s senior side.

He has featured 15 times for the first-team since making his way through the youth setup, 10 of which came last season.

Fellow loanees

The versatile youngster isn’t the only young talent to have spent time away from Doncaster Rovers recently

Ben Bottomley, Liam Ravenhill, Ben Blythe and Lirak Hasani have also spent time in non-league football in a bid to get action elsewhere.