MK Dons have enjoyed a solid start to the 2021/22 Sky Bet League One campaign.

Liam Manning took over from Russell Martin and was left with a very strong squad capable of fighting at the top of the league this season. However, the fact that the Dons have so far lived up to that expectation is surprising to many.

There have been plenty of players on top of their game so far this season at Stadium MK, as Manning’s young Dons are looking strong for a fight for promotion this year. Many of them are enjoying their best campaign yet, and so are MK Dons.

But who are the standout players for the boys in black and white, according the WhoScored.com?

5. Ethan Robson 6.73

Robson scored a crucial goal for the Dons against Portsmouth, giving the Dons a solid 1-0 victory against the in-form Pompey. He has managed to earn his role as a starting central midfielder, earning the spot over David Kasumu who has been unable to regain his spot since returning from injury a month ago.

4. Peter Kioso 7.04

Peter Kioso joined the Dons on loan from Luton Town on deadline day. He has since scored twice and played a crucial role in Dons’ climb up the table in September. It is clear to see he is one of Manning’s best players and Dons will need to do all they can to prevent him from being recalled by Luton again, as they did last season.

3. Troy Parrott 7.17

Another loanee to add to the list of Dons stars. Troy Parrott joined Martin’s Dons side just hours after defeating them in a pre-season friendly with Tottenham Hotspur. It is fair to say that he hasn’t scored too many goals, netting just three in ten appearances, however his work off the ball has been crucial to MK Dons’ play style and buildup play.

2. Matt O’Riley 7.37

O’Riley impressed towards the back-end of last campaign and has hit the ground running this term. His excellent eye for a forward pass and ability to create space in and around the midfielder has cemented his place in the starting XI for the foreseeable future.

1. Scott Twine 7.66

And last, but certainly not least, Scott Twine tops the the list on highest average ratings. Twine has netted six times this campaign from a central-attacking-mid position, four of which have come from outside the box and two from free kicks. Two assists to his tally as well, Dons will look to keep the 22-year-old talisman at all costs this January.