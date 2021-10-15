Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton is expecting a tough game away at Bradford City tomorrow.

Bristol Rovers travel to Yorkshire this weekend on the back of their 3-0 win against Carlisle United last time out in the league.

The Pirates are currently sat in 16th place and are looking to pick up some more wins to rise up the league table.

Bradford are also not where they want to be right now following a few disappointing results recently.

‘One of biggest sides in the division’…

Barton has delivered his verdict on the Bantams speaking to Bristol Rovers’ official club YouTube channel:

“If you’re not on your game they can cause you lots of problems. They had a great start to the season, it’s maybe not been the best period for them recently but they’re one of the biggest sides in the division.

“There will be a full capacity crowd there. That could be 14-15,000 whatever that stadium holds. It’s a tough, tough place to go and they’ll be testing us in those defensive departments.”

“It’s important we continue the good work from Carlisle last week and look to build on a really positive away performance at Walsall last time we were away from home.



“I look forward to the game, it will be a very difficult fixture as it is when you play one of Derek’s (Adams) sides. They’ve got some some good players and we’ll have to be the best version of ourselves we can be.”

Big game

Bristol Rovers have back-to-back away games coming up now against Bradford and Colchester United.

They are only four points off the Play-Offs and will know a couple of positive results will catapult them into the top half.

Bradford have won just one in seven following their impressive start to life under Derek Adams.

They have slipped to 12th in the division but will see tomorrow’s clash as a good opportunity to get back to winning ways on home soil.