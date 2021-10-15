Charlton Athletic’s Jake Forster-Caskey is back running on the grass as he recovers from injury.

Charlton Athletic have been without their key midfielder since the end of last season.

Forster-Caskey suffered an ACL injury on the penultimate game of the last campaign against Lincoln City.

He has been unlucky with injuries over recent years and was on the sidelines for the majority of the 2018/19 season before making his return last term.

His absence has been missed under Nigel Adkins during the Addicks’ poor start to the campaign but they will be hoping he is back soon.

Forster-Caskey is back running at the training ground in what is a big stage of his recovery.

He has been with Charlton since 2017 and has made 111 appearances for the club in all competitions to date, chipping in with 13 goals.

Here is how the Addicks’ fans have reacted on Twitter to news he is back running:

Best midfielder in League 1 on his way back. You love too see it. — Ben (@BenH93_) October 15, 2021

👏👏👏 Don't push it too hard Jake, take your time and get back healthy. — LesKUK (@LesKUK) October 15, 2021

Things you love to see — Matt Jones (@cafcjonez91) October 15, 2021

Oh how we miss him — Tina York (@no1charltonfan) October 15, 2021

You love to see it 👌🏻👌🏻👌🏻 Our midfielder 🔴⚪️ #cafc https://t.co/1SmtZJ0XDW — Daniel windham #cafc #cheerForcharlton🔴⚪️ (@DanielCafc1905) October 15, 2021

JAKE — Zech Tyler |♿️| #WeThe15 (@zechmix) October 15, 2021