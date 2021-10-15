Millwall are set to have Scott Malone and Mason Bennett available for their weekend clash v Luton Town in the Championship.

Millwall host Luton Town in their return to Championship action on Saturday afternoon.

Gary Rowett’s side went into this month’s international break on the back of successive 1-0 wins against Bristol City and Barnsley respectively, and tomorrow host a Luton Town side who sit two places behind them in the Championship table in 13th.

It was a slow start to the campaign for the Lions but they’re slowly gathering momentum ahead of the run in the Christmas having not lost in their last seven Championship outings – they’ve lost just one of their last nine in all competitions.

Ahead of tomorrow, News At Den has revealed that sidelined duo Scott Malone and Mason Bennett are ‘most likely to be available’ after spells out inured.

Malone, 30, missed the last outing v Barnsley with a quad injury – he signed for Millwall permanently in the summer after impressing on loan from Derby County last time round.

The 25-year-old Bennett meanwhile has missed Millwall’s last four fixtures owing to a back injury. He only returned to the side after an ankle injury last month but would find himself on the sidelines once again, though his return this weekend will give Rowett a huge boost.

Both Malone and Bennett are key players for Millwall, especially going forward – Malone down the left-hand side can be a real danger for Championship defences and Bennett with his driving runs forward has been missed of late.

Luton present another tough assignment for the Lions, who could move up into the top-six with a win.