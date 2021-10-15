Rochdale boss Robbie Stockdale is hoping his side can give Swindon Town a ‘really difficult’ game tomorrow.

Rochdale travel to Wiltshire on the back of three straight league defeats.

However, the Dale are eager to make amends this weekend at the County Ground.

Swindon are in good form at the moment and have won their last two league games against Bristol Rovers and Forest Green Rovers respectively.

Read: Rochdale loan man heads back to Birmingham City for now

‘Play really good football’…

Stockdale has delivered his verdict on the Robins, as per Rochdale’s official club website:

“They picked up a really good result last weekend at Forest Green.

“We’ve watched them, they play really good football but we’ve been to other away games this year against good opposition – Port Vale, Northampton – and scored goals.

“We’re going there with the mindset to give them a really difficult game and hopefully come back with three points.”

Tomorrow’s clash

Both Swindon and Rochdale were relegated from League One last season and appointed new managers over the summer.

It is Ben Garner’s side who have adapted to life back in League Two better out of the two clubs so far.

Read: Defender opens up about Swindon Town exit

The Robins are currently 3rd in the table and are four points off the top now.

Not bad away from home

Rochdale, on the other hand, are 18th after a slow start to the campaign but will feel they have the players in their squad to turn their fortunes around.

They have won three out of their opening 11 games but have picked up some decent wins away at Northampton and Port Vale this season.

