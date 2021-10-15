Middlesbrough defender Sol Bamba has sent a message of support to Bournemouth midfielder David Brooks on his official Twitter account.

Middlesbrough’s Sol Bamba had a battle with cancer, more specifically Hodgkin lymphoma, of which he overcame successfully. This is the same form of cancer that Bournemouth’s David Brooks announced he had been diagnosed with this week.

Given the similarities between the two, Bamba was keen to offer a message of support to Brooks as soon as the new broke.

The Bournemouth midfielder released a statement on his official Twitter page, to which the Boro man quote tweeted ‘You got his champ’, paired with a heart and praying hands emojis.

You got this champ ❤️🙏🏿 https://t.co/8z8zqZqO1l — Sol Bamba (@Sol14Bamba) October 13, 2021

Bamba’s message will presumably mean a lot to Brooks given he has gone through a similar battle. To see the Ivory Coast international overcome such a difficult situation will also be motivating for the Welshman.

Since making his return to football after his cancer diagnosis, Bamba has gone on to play five times for his new club, completing 90 minutes in four of those. He was also awarded the Man of the Match when Middlesbrough took on Sheffield United last month. The home side won 2-0 in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

The 36-year-old is one of Boro’s only fit defenders at present and is likely to start their upcoming fixture against Peterborough United at the Riverside tomorrow.

Brooks however, may need to wait to play a part in Bournemouth’s season. Although he did announce that the prognosis was positive and he will start treatment next week.