Wigan Athletic fans have sold out their away allocation for their trip to AFC Wimbledon next weekend.

Wigan Athletic will be backed by 1,000 supporters, as announced by their official club website.

These are exciting times to be a Latics’ fan after their strong start to the season.

Leam Richardson’s side are in action tomorrow away at rivals Bolton Wanderers and will be roared on by 4,000 fans.

Read: Player Wigan Athletic have had on trial signs for new club

The ‘Tics are then in action at home to MK Dons on Tuesday night before making the trip down south to Wimbledon next Saturday.

Wigan have three difficult matches ahead of them now and it will be interesting to see how they get on.

They are currently 3rd in the league table and dropped down from the top as they didn’t they didn’t have a game during the international break.

Here is how their fans have reacted to selling out another away end at Wimbledon-

Tics are massive and other fans can’t accept it🇸🇱 — Jonathan Liddle (@jj_liddle11) October 14, 2021

Massive us — Barnet (@Barnet1932) October 14, 2021

Great effort this👌🏽👏🏽 — Ethan Jones (@EJ91_) October 14, 2021

What a club — LT🇸🇱🇬🇧 (@Lt_wafc) October 14, 2021

Didn’t even sell out a london away when we played Arsenal away in Carling Cup semi in 06 and now we’re selling out Wimbledon away cos we’re gonna win the League One again https://t.co/wupAsM28vs — Carney (@jamiecarney_) October 14, 2021