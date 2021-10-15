QPR striker Andre Gray is doubtful for his side’s weekend clash v Fulham, as per West London Sport.

Gray, 30, joined QPR on loan from Watford over the summer. The striker has since netted twice in six Championship outings for the R’s and has proved a useful signing for Mark Warburton’s side.

He’s recently been on international duty with Jamaica in their World Cup qualification campaign and is only due to return to QPR’s Harlington training ground today.

Speaking to West London Sport, R’s assistant John Eustace said he was ‘not sure’ whether Gray would be fit enough to feature at Fulham on Saturday lunchtime, but insisted that he should be available for Tuesday night’s home game v Blackburn Rovers.

Striking options aplenty

For the first time in a long time, QPR have a decent amount of strikers in their ranks. Warburton has the likes of Lyndon Dykes and Charlie Austin as his two designated strikers, with Chris Willock having become more of a front-man since his move to QPR last summer as well.

What’s more is that QPR have Macauley Bonne out on loan at Ipswich Town – he’s scored nine goals in 10 League One outings this season and could potentially be recalled by the club.

Gray’s potential absence this weekend then shouldn’t be too much of a hindrance for Warburton as he looks to take something from his west London neighbours Fulham, who sit two points and a place in front of QPR who go into this weekend in 6th.

A difficult game for both sides, with either side able to close in on the top spot with a win.