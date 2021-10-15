Barnsley will still be without Josh Benson, Mads Andersen, Carlton Morris, Obbi Oulare and Aapo Halme this weekend.

Barnsley lock horns with Reading tomorrow but non of their injured players are fit to play, as per a report by the Barnsley Chronicle.

The Tykes make the trip down the Berkshire as they look to kick-start their season.

It has been a tough start for the Yorkshire club and they are currently 22nd in the league.

Pressure mounting

Their boss, Markus Schopp, has taken a while to adapt to life in England and the pressure is starting to mount on him already despite it still being relatively early on in the campaign.

Barnsley have won just once out of 11 matches this term and their last win came on the 14th August at home to Coventry City.

Important game

It isn’t all doom and gloom for the Oakwell club and they could potentially rise out of the relegation zone with a win at Reading tomorrow.

Hull City are only a single point above them in 21st place at this moment in time.

Need to get players back

Barnsley are missing quite a few players right now and that isn’t helping their cause.

They will be eager to get Benson, Andersen, Morris, Oulare and Halme out there as soon as they can but obviously don’t want to risk any of them now.

Tomorrow is a big game for Schopp and it will be interesting to see what shape his side are in after the international break.