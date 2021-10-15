Leyton Orient have Paul Smyth and Tom James back in contention to play tomorrow.

Leyton Orient take on Walsall at home this weekend.

Smyth has been on international duty with Northern Ireland and was on the bench for his country in their recent games against Switzerland and Bulgaria.

James, on the other hand, was suspended last week against Barrow but is now eligible again.

Update

Speaking to the club’s official YouTube channel, Leyton Orient boss Kenny Jackett has said:

“He’ll (Smyth) be back in here Thursday morning and hopefully fully fit and ready to fire because he’s been a big signing for us that hasn’t quite contributed yet for one reason or another, mainly injury.

“Tom James is back after a one-game suspension. Other than that, we are where we are with players.”



More wanted from Smyth

Jackett’s comments suggest he wants to see more from Smyth in an Orient shirt.

The attacker has been unlucky with injury since making the move to the London club but he will be eager to show what he can do.

He joined the O’s following four years on the books at QPR, part of which he spent out on loan at Wycombe Wanderers, Charlton Athletic and Accrington Stanley.

Walsall clash

Leyton Orient haven’t won in their last three games in the league now and drew 1-1 away at Barrow last time out.

They will be pleased to be back on home soil tomorrow after back-to-back away trips.

Jackett’s side are currently sat in 6th place in the table and are two points off the automatic promotion places.

Walsall are 19th and are four points above the drop zone.