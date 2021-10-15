Ipswich Town boss Paul Cook has refused to comment on the situation regarding on loan QPR striker Macauley Bonne.

Bonne, 25, joined Ipswich Town on loan at the start of the season. Since, the striker has netted nine goals in 10 League One outings and is proving a firm fan favourite at Portman Road.

It’s led to speculation surrounding his future at the club – former R’s manager Ian Holloway recently stated that he believes QPR will recall the striker in January, with Mark Warburton having previously refused to rule out that eventuality.

Now though, speaking to TWTD about Bonne’s future, Ipswich Town boss Cook has said:

“I try my best, I won’t speculate, I don’t debate, it’s not my place. We’re a very, very strong football club. Mark Ashton behind the scenes works extremely hard with our owners and our chairman, Michael O’Leary, to do everything properly.

“Whatever stuff might be in place or needs to be in place is being looked at daily at our club and one day if there was ever news to say, I’m sure we’d tell you.”

After a shaky start to the new season, Ipswich Town have started to find some form in League One.

The Tractor Boys have now won three of their last five in the league to bring themselves up to 14th-place, with Bonne on hand to score the winner v Shrewsbury Town last time out.

He endured a difficult maiden season at QPR last time round, playing a back-up role behind fellow summer signing Lyndon Dykes. But he’s burst into life at Ipswich Town and he’s really given Warburton and the QPR officials something to think about in the run up to January.

Warburton has some good striking options at his disposal but an injury in his attacking department could potentially warrant the need for Bonne, which would really be a blow to Ipswich Town as they look to eventually ensure a top-six spot in League One this season.