Charlton Athletic boss Nigel Adkins has provided an injury update.

Charlton Athletic are back in action following the international break against Lincoln City tomorrow.

The Addicks won their last league game 2-1 away to Fleetwood Town and will be eager to build on that.

A win tomorrow at Sincil Bank could see them rise out of the relegation zone in League One.

Injury update

Adkins has told their official club website: “[Chris Gunter, Harry Arter, Hady Ghandour and Conor Washington – been on international duty] have trained with the group today, so I’m pleased about that.

“We’ve just got Jake Forster-Caskey, who has been great; he’s been out today running on the grass so that’s a great step up for him. I’m delighted with that.

“And big Ryan Inniss, he’s progressing well. So, they’re our two long-term injuries if you like. Everybody else has been out training. We’ve got a big squad of players and they’re all very enthusiastic this morning.”

Good news

Getting Forster-Caskey back out running is a huge boost for the club as he has been missed this season.

Inniss is also a miss at the moment but his boss says he is progressing well.

Lincoln clash

Lincoln, like Charlton, have made a slow start to the season and will be looking to go on a run of form now.

It will be a tough game for the Addicks but they go into it on the back of a useful rest over the past couple of weeks.

Adkins has a lot of players to choose from in his squad and it will be interesting to see the starting XI he picks.