West Brom travel to Fulham at the end of this month, and they’ll be backed by 1,687 travelling fans.

West Brom currently sit in 2nd-place of the Championship table.

They’ve enjoyed a fine start to life under Valerien Ismael who sees his side resume Championship duty with the visit of Birmingham City, live on Sky Sports later this evening.

After that, the Baggies travel to Swansea City before hosting Bristol City, before then heading down into the capital to face promotion rivals Fulham at Craven Cottage.

It falls on a Saturday and is the day’s early kick off in the Championship, and Ismael and his players will be delighted to know that Baggies fans have already sold out their allocation for the fixture.

West Brom fans had to pay £35 for a ticket to Craven Cottage at the end of this month. Despite that, the Baggies faithful will head down to west London in numbers in what promises to be a clash of the Championship titans.

Both sides are playing under new managers following their relegations from the Premier League last time round – Marco Silva has had Fulham playing some impressive, if inconsistent football, whilst Ismael has deployed his distinct pressing game so far at West Brom and to good use.

But the Baggies have also put in one or two shaky performances this season, the last outing at Stoke City being one where West Brom fell to a 1-0 defeat, looking ineffective in attack all game.

The visit of an out of form Birmingham City tonight should give them the chance to get back to winning ways ahead of a hectic run in to New Year.