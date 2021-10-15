Derby County manager Wayne Rooney has provided an injury update on his side ahead of their trip to Preston North End this weekend.

Derby County resume Championship duties with a trip to Deepdale on Saturday afternoon.

The Rams will look to build on their tally of two points as they continue to wade through uncertainty regarding their administration, having shown some steel on the pitch of late.

Rooney’s side went into the international break having claimed four points from their previous two outings, keeping clean sheets in both.

Now, speaking to Derbyshire Live ahead of this weekend, Rooney has given an exciting injury update on some of his players – speaking first on Phil Jagielka, he said:

“He is training and available. He took a knock to his knee in the Sheffield United game. He tried to get back for the Swansea game but it was a little bit too soon. We knew missing two games and then having the international break he would be back. Being able to give him that break will recharge his batteries, and he is a massive player for us.”

Elsewhere, Rooney said of Sam Baldock: “Sam is fine. He is training and available.”

And of Richard Stearman: “Stears is fine. He is available for Saturday.”

Of the three, both Jagielka and Baldock in particular are key first-team players. Jagielka has been a rock in the Derby defence alongside Curtis Davies, making part of the joint-strongest defence in the division.

Up front, Baldock has been a useful signing, especially in the absence of Colin Kazim-Richards who could make his return before the end of the year.

A trip to Deepdale is never an easy one but if Derby County are to stand any chance of Championship survival this season, then they’ll need to be picking up points in games like these.

Frankie McAvoy’s side sit in 18th-place of the Championship table having claimed 11 points from their opening 11 games, and having not won in their last six league fixtures.

The game v Derby County this weekend kicks off at 3pm on Saturday.