Sunderland youngster Anthony Patterson has extended his loan spell at National League side Notts County until January.

Patterson, 21, joined Notts County on a short-term loan deal earlier in the season.

The Englishman has since made four league appearances for his temporary club and has now extended his deal to remain there until January 9th.

His four appearances for Notts County have come in their last four outings – the historic club have lost three of those and Patterson has only kept the one cleat sheet, but finds his side in 9th-place of the National League table.

Patterson is a product of the Sunderland youth academy and made his league debut last season, featuring twice in League One as Sunderland eventually reached the play-offs.

They lost out to Lincoln City but this time round, Lee Johnson’s side look a much more rounded outfit, finding themselves in 4th-place of the League One table and with two games in hand over leaders Plymouth Argyle who are only a point ahead.

Things are progressing nicely for the Black Cats and they’ll be delighted that Patterson is getting some first-team experience with Notts County – he’s a promising keeper and one that Sunderland fans will be paying a close eye on up until his loan expires in the New Year.