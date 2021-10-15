Carlisle United have a managerial candidate in mind.

Carlisle United are in the hunt for a new manager to replace Chris Beech following his sacking earlier this week.

The Cumbrians are weighing up their next move and their director of football, David Holdsworth, says he does have an individual in his sights, as per a report by the News and Star.

However, he also said that they wouldn’t rush into any decision.

Read: Carlisle United complete new signing

‘Must have a strategy’…

Holdsworth has said: “We must have a strategy. I’m a big believer in that, the person who comes in must know our players, and come in and enjoy it. It’s imperative that the person that comes through the door has the ability to lift this group, and must know the group.

“When you take applications for the role of head coach here, I’d like to think anybody that came through the door isn’t going to waste my time and not know our players.

“It’s imperative we find that person that can work with a very talented group that just need a redirection and a lift.”

Caretaker charge

Gavin Skelton is in caretaker charge until a successor is found.

He will oversee Carlisle’s home clash against Tranmere Rovers tomorrow.

Read: Five early candidates for the Carlisle United job

Thoughts?

The Cumbrians are an attractive club to manage in League Two and they will no doubt have a lot of interest in their vacant post.

Experienced bosses like John McGreal, Paul Tisdale, Keith Hill and John Askey are all available at this moment in time and are options to their hierarchy.

It will be interesting to see who they decide to appoint but it appears they will be taking their time to find the right candidate.