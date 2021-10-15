Hartlepool United enquired about the availability of Middlesbrough youngster Nathan Wood over the summer.

Hartlepool United were interested in bringing the defender to Victoria Park on loan, as revealed in a report by the Hartlepool Mail.

However, the teenager ended up making a move up to Scotland to join Hibernian.

Wood, who is 19-years-old, is on a season-long loan at Easter Road.

Crewe Alexandra loan

The England youth international spent time on loan at Crewe last season to gain experience.

He joined the Cheshire side for the second-half of the past campaign and went on to make 12 appearances for them in League One.

Wood then went back to Boro over the summer and Hartlepool were interested in luring him into League Two following their promotion from the National League.

It appears Neil Warnock’s side had reservations over him dropping down though.

Career to date

Woods was on the books at Stockton Town as a youngster before he linked up with Middlesbrough.

He penned his first professional deal in July 2018 and made his debut shortly after at the age of 16 in a League Cup clash against Notts County.

The centre-back has since played 12 times altogether for Boro.



What now?

Wood hasn’t made an appearance for Hibernian since his move and is finding it hard to force his way into their side.

Middlesbrough will want him to be playing regular football so could have a decision to make this winter on his immediate future.