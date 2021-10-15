Western Sydney Wanderers are being linked with a move for Jack Rodwell following his departure from Sheffield United.

The Australian A-League side are considering making a move for the one-time England international, as reported by FTBL.

Rodwell, who is 30-years-old, was released by Sheffield United at the end of last season following their relegation from the Premier League.

His contract at Bramall Lane expired at the end of June and the Yorkshire side decided not to extend it.

He joined the Blades in January 2020 but only went on to make two appearances during his one-and-a-half years at the club.

Career to date

Rodwell started his career on the books at Everton and went on to make 109 appearances as a youngster in all competitions.

Manchester City swooped to sign him in 2012 and he spent a couple of years with the North West giants before Sunderland came calling.

He went on to play 76 times for the Black Cats but his time at the Stadium of Light turned sour in the end.

Blackburn Rovers then came calling before his move to Sheffield United came about early last year.

New move?

A move to Australia could now be on the cards for Rodwell with Western Sydney Wanderers reportedly eyeing up a move.

They are managed by former Football League striker Kenny Miller and have ex-Brighton and Hove Albion, QPR and Charlton Athletic striker Tomer Hemed playing up front for them.