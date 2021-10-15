Charlton Athletic winger Corey Blackett-Taylor wants to stay at the club, as per a report by London News Online.

Charlton Athletic only handed him a short-term deal when he signed in the summer.

Blackett-Taylor, who is 24-years-old, parted company with Tranmere Rovers at the end of last season.

He subsequently became a free agent and spent a couple of months weighing up his next move.

Read: What’s Jake Forster-Caskey’s injury status at Charlton Athletic?

Impressed so far

Charlton then swooped to sign him in August on a contract until January and he has since impressed for the League One side.

He has made eight appearances for the Addicks so far and has chipped in with a single goal and two assists.

‘Wants to be here’…

Their boss, Nigel Adkins, has confirmed that the ex-England youth international would like to extend his stay at the Valley:



“He’s doing well and he wants to be here. When we talk about getting players up to levels of availability to play longer game time, he’s certainly now in a far better position.

“I know he’s very happy as well. We’ll let the powers that be progress that and he’ll keep working hard on the training ground.”

Read: Charlton Athletic fans react to striker’s departure

Other spells

Blackett-Taylor started his career at Aston Villa and went on to play once for their first-team, as well as having a loan spell away at Walsall.

Tranmere came calling in 2019 and he scored eight goals in 62 games for the Merseyside club before leaving in late June.