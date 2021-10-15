Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers were linked with Ethan Ross following his departure from Aberdeen this past summer.

The Football League pair were interested in the midfielder in the last transfer window, as reported by Football Insider.

However, a move to England didn’t materialise in the end.

Ross, who is 20-years-old, has now been snapped up by Raith Rovers, as announced by their official club website.

His contract at Aberdeen expired at the end of the last campaign and he rejected the chance to sign a new one.

‘We’re delighted’…

Raith boss, John McGlynn, has said “We’re delighted that we have been able to capture the signing of Ethan Ross on a three year deal from Aberdeen FC.”

Career to date

Ross joined Aberdeen at the age of 10 and rose up through their academy.

He was a regular for the Dons at various youth levels before making the step up into their first-team.

They handed him his senior debut in January 2019 in a cup game against Stenhousemuir and he went on to make a further 13 appearances for them in all competitions.

Ross was also loaned out to Dunfermline Athletic and Raith over recent years and the latter have now brought him back.



No England move



Sunderland and Blackburn were linked but any potential move to the Football League has been ruled out now.

Ross will be eager to get some game time under his belt in the Scottish Championship and get back to the top flight as soon as he can.