Hartlepool United are 8th in the League Two table after 11 league games this season – a promising return after being promoted in the summer.

A fantastic home record coupled with a dismal away run has given the club a good base from which to build on.

Here we look at Hartlepool United’s top five performers so far this season according to WhoScored…

Joint 5th: Nicky Featherstone and David Ferguson (6.83)

The veteran midfielder and the experienced left wing-back cannot currently be separated.

Featherstone has played every league minute for Pools so far, while Ferguson got his first Football League goal last weekend against Northampton and will hope to continue in the same vein.

4th: Zaine Francis-Angol (6.88)

The versatile defender has been a revelation so far this season, with some excellent performances for the club.

He has earned his place in the starting 11, and become a fan favourite in the process.

3rd: Gary Liddle (7.02)

The centre-back has flourished in his second spell at Victoria Park, contributing to the promotion season and now performing in League Two but is currently out injured.

2nd: Tyler Burey (7.03)

Three goals and an assist marked an explosive start for the winger on loan from Millwall, including a wonderful individual effort against Walsall.

However, a hamstring injury forced him off against Tranmere and he will look to pick up where he left off when he returns to Pools.

1st: Gavan Holohan (7.15)

The Irish midfielder celebrated his first Football League game with the winning goal on the opening day against Crawley.

A stunning strike against Carlisle, again the winner, was his last before injury struck.

Pools fans will hope to see him back on the pitch sooner rather than later.