Carlisle United have signed goalkeeper Mark Howard following his departure from Scunthorpe United.

Carlisle United have handed a contract to the stopper until January, as announced by their official club website.

Howard, who is 35-years-old, was released by Scunthorpe at the end of last season.

He has been a free agent since the end of June and has found a new home now.

Wigan Athletic have recently had him in on trial, as reported in The Sun on Sunday (19.09.21, pg. 61), but didn’t offer him a deal.

‘We’re really pleased’…

Carlisle’s caretaker boss, Gavin Skelton, has said: “We’re really pleased that we’ve managed to get Mark in with us. He’s an experienced player who knows the game, and he knows what League Two is all about.

“We felt it was important to get somebody like that in because he isn’t just here for the sake of it, he’ll provide real competition for that starting jersey.”

Recent seasons

Howard joined Scunny in October last year and played 14 times last season to help them stay up in League Two.

He was released by Blackpool after the 2019/20 campaign after two years on the books at Bloomfield Road, part of which he spent on loan at Salford City.

Experienced

The veteran is vastly experienced in the game and has racked up just under 300 appearances so far in his career.

He has had spells with the likes of Arsenal, Cardiff City, St Mirren, Sheffield United and Bolton Wanderers in the past.