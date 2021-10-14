Rayhaan Tulloch’s 2021/22 campaign has been hit by injury so far, limiting him to just one appearance for West Brom.

Tulloch, 20, remained with West Brom for the first half of this season after spending the first half of the 2020/21 campaign on loan with Doncaster Rovers.

And, after being involved in the matchday squad for the Baggies’ opening four games of the season, it seemed the academy graduate would have a role to play for Valerien Ismael’s side, despite making only one brief substitute appearance.

However, since that short outing in the win over Blackburn Rovers, Tulloch has remained sidelined.

He was in the starting XI for the Carabao Cup tie against Arsenal but suffered an injury in the warm-up and has been absent since.

Now, we take a look at the youngster’s injury status and when he could make a return for West Brom.

After picking up a first groin injury ahead of the clash with the Gunners, it emerged at the start of this month that Tulloch had suffered a second blow, this time to the other groin.

Since then, Tulloch has remained on the sidelines, working his way back to full fitness. At that point, it was said that it may be another two to three weeks before he returns, so he may make a return to action towards the tail end of this month.

It awaits to be seen if a further update emerges on Tulloch’s situation, with rivals Birmingham City up next.