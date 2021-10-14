Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has admitted he is facing a striker shortage due to illness and injury ahead of this weekend’s tie against Coventry City.

Tony Mowbray could be forced to pick include academy players or play people out of position against Coventry City this weekend.

Blackburn Rovers’ forward options are looking limited ahead of the difficult test against Mark Robins’ high-flying Sky Blues.

Daniel Butterworth is the only senior striker that could be available. Ben Brereton Diaz is away on international duty with Chile, Tyrhys Dolan has struggled with tonsillitis and Sam Gallagher is yet to train after struggling with an ongoing problem.

Mowbray spoke to the club’s official website to prove insight into the situation. Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“We’re really short on forward players.

“Sam hasn’t trained this week, Ben [Brereton Diaz]’s obviously away and young Tyrhys Dolan’s had tonsillitis. We’re hopeful that Sam will be alright but he hasn’t trained all week. We’ll see if he pulls his boots on on Friday and make a decision.

“Danny Butterworth’s been the only striker on the pitch this week.”

An attacking shuffle awaits

Even if Gallagher is fit to face Coventry City, it seems Mowbray will have to shuffle around his front line.

Butterworth is yet to start this season, but it seems as though he’s bound to be involved. Brereton Diaz and Gallagher have been deployed on the wings, so Ian Poveda and/ or Reda Khadra could end up being drafted in.

It will also be interesting to see if any youth players are involved in the squad to cover for the absentees. 19-year-old Sam Burns has been in strong form for the U23s, while Luke Brennan has tasted senior action before.

It awaits to be seen what changes Mowbray has to make, with Gallagher touch and go for the tie.