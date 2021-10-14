Sheffield Wednesday could be without Sam Hutchinson and Lewis Gibson for several weeks after coming off injured vs Bolton Wanderers, it has been said.

Both Hutchinson and Gibson were forced off after 45 minutes in Sheffield Wednesday’s victory over Bolton Wanderers last weekend.

It was Everton loanee Gibson’s first appearance since arriving at Hillsborough, while utility man Hutchinson also spent time on the sidelines through injury back in August.

Now, it has emerged that the duo could be set for further spells on the sidelines.

As quoted by Yorkshire Live, Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore confirmed that the pair are among the players who will not feature against AFC Wimbledon after suffering muscle injuries.

It is said the duo could be out for “several weeks”, with Moore stating they won’t be available next week either.

With both Hutchinson and Gibson out, it awaits to be seen if further detail emerges on their absences regarding the severity and how long they could be out for.

Who will feature in their absence?

Chey Dunkley came on to take Gibson’s place at the weekend, so he could make a return to the starting XI at centre-back.

Hutchinson’s absence means the Owls are missing another option at centre-back as well as in defensive midfield. He was replaced by Dennis Adeniran in the win over Ian Evatt’s side, and with Massimo Luongo and George Byers still out, he may come back into the side.