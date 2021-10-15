Peterborough United have experienced a difficult start to life back in the Championship, following their promotion from the third tier last season.

Darren Ferguson’s side currently sit 23rd in the table, in front of only Derby County who have undergone a 12-point deduction. Posh are currently winless in three games, and have shipped six goals in the process.

Fans will be hoping that this weekend’s match against Middlesbrough will earn them their first away points of the campaign, as the club struggles with attacking availability.

Here, we look at Peterborough United’s top five performers so far this season, as per WhoScored…

5. Oliver Norburn (Avg. rating: 6.56)

Norburn has enjoyed his start to life at the Weston Homes Stadium, after moving over from Shrewsbury Town in the summer for an undisclosed fee.

The Granada international has already become one of the first names on the team sheet, often performing as a defensive midfielder alongside the likes of Jack Taylor and Jorge Grant.

4. Dan Butler (Avg. rating: 6.61)

An underrated member of the squad perhaps, Dan Butler has played more minutes than any other Posh player this season, keeping new signing Joe Tomlinson out of the team.

In the Cambridgeshire side’s most recent game against Bristol City, the left back’s crossing acted as a constant threat, as he set up Sammie Szmodics’ second of the match.

3. Nathan Thompson (Avg. rating: 6.86)

The right-back ranks surprisingly low in this list. Thompson would probably be most supporters’ Player of the Season so far. Ferguson has utilised his versatility at both centre-back and wing back, and the vice-captain’s experience has proven important in the Championship.

Thompson arrived from the free agents list two seasons ago, and fitness issues aside, he’s proven to be one of the club’s most successful signings in recent years.

2. Siriki Dembélé (Avg. rating: 6.88)

Posh’s main attacking threat. Dembélé has been a constant source of excitement during his three-and-a-half seasons at London Road. The 24-year-old made his name in the Nike Academy, and was signed during the Steve Evans management period.

To many EFL fans’ surprise, Dembélé didn’t earn himself a move this summer, after handing in a transfer request in January. Supporters will be hoping that the Ivorian will sign a new deal after showing such early promise in the second tier.

1. Jonson Clarke-Harris (Avg. rating: 7.00)



Clarke-Harris scored a staggering 33 goals in all competitions last season, which subsequently earned him League One’s Golden Boot award. Like Dembélé, the striker was subject to transfer speculation during the window, with several top-end Championship clubs reportedly after his signature.

So far this season, the 27-year-old is yet to register a goal from open play, but has scored two penalties. However, he’s currently undergoing a four game suspension, for some controversial Tweets he previously made.