Sunderland’s assistant head coach Jamie McAllister has revealed forward Leon Dajaku is a doubt for this weekend’s clash with Gillingham.

Over the course of the international break, Sunderland loan man Dajaku linked up with Germany’s U20s.

He made his first appearance for the young Germans, coming off the bench to play 23 minutes against Poland U20s.

However, it has now emerged that he has not come back to Wearside scot-free, with assistant head coach Jamie McAllister revealing the Union Berlin loanee as picked up a strain.

As quoted by Chronicle Live, Dajaku has returned with a slight thigh strain, making him a doubt for this weekend’s tie against Gillingham.

McAllister confirmed the blow before adding they will be assessing him before the game. Here’s what he had to say:

“The only exception is Leon Dajaku, who has come back with a minor problem.

“It’s a slight thigh strain.

“We’re monitoring him and we will see how he is over the next 24 hours or so.”

With the test against Steve Evans’ Gills a matter of days away, it awaits to be seen if a further update emerges on Dajaku’s injury before the tie.

Dajaku’s Sunderland stint so far

Since arriving on a season-long loan deal in the latter stages of the summer transfer window, Dajaku has featured four times for Sunderland across all competitions.

He scored his first goal for the Black Cats in their 5-0 thrashing of Cheltenham Town before making his first league start in the heavy defeat to Portsmouth.

Lee Johnson will be hoping his side can bounce back to winning ways against Gillingham after the loss to Pompey, so it will be interesting to see how the tie pans out.