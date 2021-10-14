Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson has confirmed Antoine Semenyo, Tommy Conway and Robbie Cundy remain sidelined through injuries ahead of this weekend’s clash against Bournemouth.

In the early stages of the season, Bristol City trio Semenyo, Conway and Cundy have all spent time on the sidelines.

While Semenyo and Conway have both featured, Cundy is yet to make his first appearance of the campaign. The 24-year-old defender, who spent the second half of last season on loan with Gillingham, is still struggling with a long-term knee issue.

Academy graduate Semenyo has played four times, only for a knee issue to flare up again, while fellow academy product Conway featured once before undergoing ankle surgery.

Now, an update has emerged on the trio’s injuries from Robins boss Nigel Pearson.

As quoted by Bristol Live, Pearson has said Bristol City are “getting there” in terms of injury recoveries. They are remaining cautious on the trio but 19-year-old Conway is progressing well and could be back in the next couple of weeks.

Here’s what he had to say:

“We’re getting there.

“The only ones are Robbie Cundy, who has this long-term knee issue which is still a bit grumbly at the moment; Antoine, we’re protecting his knee – it just needs a bit more time; Tommy’s doing really well and I would think he’ll be back out on the grass in the next week or two.

“He’s way ahead of schedule.”

Up next for Bristol City

With the international break done, it will be interesting to see if they can kick on from the win over Peterborough United and continue to move up the Championship table.

A tough test against Bournemouth awaits in what could be a difficult run of games for the Robins.

Nottingham Forest, who are building momentum under new boss Steve Cooper, are after the Cherries. West Brom then await after the Forest tie, so it will be interesting to see how many points they can conjure up.