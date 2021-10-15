Sunderland have enjoyed a good start to the 2021/22 campaign following play-off disappointment last time out.

The performances of some players have left Sunderland fans itching to see more this year so far – a contrast to how many have felt since their drop into League One in 2018.



Here we look at Sunderland’s top five performers so far this season, as per WhoScored…

5) Dennis Cirkin 6.93

Cirkin joined Sunderland on a three-year deal from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer and it looks that it could’ve been the deal of the season. The 19-year-old left back has impressed the Black Cats with his ability to drive at the opposition defence as well as holding his own on the back foot.

4) Carl Winchester 7.11

The fact that the Northern Ireland international is only fourth on this list says it all. The natural central midfielder has been deployed at right-back so far this season and has left fans astonished with the quality he has produced. Winchester has three goals and one assist to his name in the league so far and has gained the nickname ‘Winniesta’.

3) Aiden McGeady 7.17

Some Sunderland fans may be surprised to see McGeady on this list at all, never mind sitting third, but with two goals and three assists McGeady has shown even when performances aren’t at their potential, he still has a part to play in the team’s success.

2) Luke O’Nien 7.21

Finally playing consistently in his natural central midfielder position, Luke O’Nien has shown once again that he is a fighter in the middle of the park. Whilst O’Nien may not naturally have the physicality to match some of his League One opposition he definitely always gives it his all and following Corry Evans’ injury has shown he is more than capable of holding Sunderland’s midfield.

1) Ross Stewart 7.79

It is no surprise seeing Stewart top this list, after making the step up to a regular starter following Charlie Wyke’s departure, Stewart has shown Wearsiders that he has the ability to fill his gap and more. He has impressed Sunderland fans with his ability to hold play up and link the midfielders into attack, but also shocked the Black Cats at his ability to turn on the pace and beat a man when needed. With seven goals so far this campaign, Stewart could be in for a prolific year.