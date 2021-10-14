West Brom legend Ally Robertson has urged West Brom to make new additions in January.

The former West Brom centre-back featured for the Albion over 500 times in a spell spanning between 1969-1986.

Speaking to Express and Star, Robertson has had his say on the upcoming January transfer window, and where his former side should look to bolster:

“I’d like to see us making a couple of additions in January. I think we need another option in that central striker role.”

West Brom currently sit 2nd in the league and have only failed to score twice so far this season.

Between Callum Robinson, Matt Phillips and Karlan Grant, West Brom have scored ten goals so far in the Championship, but they certainly wouldn’t suffer with another option to add to their front-line.

Following their relegation from the Premier League last year, the Albion will be single-minded about gaining promotion at the first time of asking, so surely it would be in their best interest to make an investment in this area.

In manager Valérien Ismaël’s ideal set-up he deploys the 3-4-3 formation and often finds himself utilising players such as Grant and Robinson down the wing with someone like Jordan Hugill down the middle.

Unfortunately for the 29-year-old Middlesbrough-born striker he is yet to get off the mark after the opening 11 games in the Championship so far, so the extra competition could encourage and motivate him to find the form he held in the 2019/20 season which saw him bag 15 goals in all competitions for QPR.

Ismaël will be hoping to solidify his side’s place inside the automatic spots, but in order to do this he will need to iron out the inconsistent patches that West Brom are going through, most recently this being a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Michael O’Neill’s Stoke City.