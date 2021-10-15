Leyton Orient’s lightening start to the League Two season has slowed in recent weeks.

Kenny Jackett’s opening months as O’s boss has seen a very consistent start with only two defeats in 14 games so far this year.

Here we look at Leyton Orient’s top five performers so far this season as per WhoScored…

5. Dan Happe 6.96

The 23-year-old was an ever present in the Orient defence in the opening weeks of the season, but his playing time has fluctuated following multiple stints on the bench coupled with injury problems for his defensive teammates.

While not being the first name on the team sheet, the academy graduate’s performances have improved since he signed a new two-year deal in June.

4. Theo Archibald 7.00

The Scottish forward has instantly become a fan favourite since his loan move from Lincoln City in the summer.

Having struggled for game-time last year, Archibald has found his feet with the O’s and has got three goals and three assists in his 10 league appearances this season.

3. Omar Beckles 7.19

Experienced defender Omar Beckles has seriously impressed since joining the club from Crewe last summer, providing a threat in both boxing with three goals accompanying some fine defensive displays.

With plenty of League One and Two experience, Beckles has led the back line and has been an integral part of Orient’s season so far.

2. Tom James 7.23

The right-sided defender has surpassed expectations having only made four league appearances for Salford last term, yet has been instrumental at both ends of the pitch.

Having played in multiple roles due to Jackett changing formations, James has excelled in most games and has arguably made himself first name on the team sheet (when he’s not suspensended – having picked up six bookings in 10 games!)

1. Harry Smith 7.89

Standing at 6’5″, Smith has dominated every game he’s started since his summer arrival and has been head and shoulders above his teammates.

Six goals in 10 games would be most forward’s most impressive stat but Smith boasts a unique stat – averaging 13.3 successful aerial duels per game – almost in a league of his own, with only Harrogate Town’s Luke Armstrong having a higher rating.